Harrogate-Carlisle clash abandoned after 10 minutes amid freezing conditions

Connor Kirby’s first Harrogate goal counted for nothing after their home match against high-flying Carlisle was abandoned with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Referee Martin Coy decided an icy Wetherby Road playing surface was putting the welfare of both teams at risk, having earlier declared it safe following a 5.15pm pitch inspection.

During a break in play, Coy went over to speak to home boss Simon Weaver and his Carlisle counterpart Chris Beech, before signalling with his whistle that there would be no further action.

Supporters of Harrogate, which is currently in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, were then asked to leave the stadium, whilst observing social distancing protocol.

Harrogate had earlier taken the lead at home for the first time in the league since October 17, when former Sheffield Wednesday and Macclesfield midfielder Kirby headed in at the far post after just 49 seconds following Ryan Fallowfield’s marauding raid down the right and pinpoint cross.

Neither team managed another goal attempt before proceedings were brought to an end, with each side winning a corner and not a single foul committed.