MK Dons cruise to victory after Cameron Jerome double

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cameron Jerome’s brace helped MK Dons to back-to-back wins in League One with a 4-1 trouncing of Swindon.

Jerome had MK Dons in the lead as early as the fourth minute when he tapped in after Ben Gladwin’s initial effort was blocked.

A wonderful passing move involving Regan Poole, Gladwin and then Scott Fraser led to Daniel Harvie making it 2-0 as he dinked the ball over the onrushing Matej Kovar in the 28th minute.

Swindon had barely threatened until Jack Payne rifled in off the bar from 30 yards on 38 minutes, but in the blink of an eye, MK Dons restored their two-goal cushion through Jerome’s second.

There were questions over whether the ex-Norwich man was onside, but Jerome still had the presence of mind to steady himself before slotting home for 3-1.

Poole got in on the act 12 minutes from time with a close-range header from Harvie’s left-sided cross to compound the misery of the home side, who also had Rob Hunt sent off in the 84th minute for a bad foul on Poole.