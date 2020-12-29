10-man Barrow hold on for a point against Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Battling 10-man Barrow held on for a 1-1 draw against Tranmere in Michael Jolley’s first game in charge of the club.

Former Everton striker James Vaughan opened the scoring before Scott Quigley equalised from a second-half penalty.

The hosts had to play the last 22 minutes with 10 men after Harrison Biggins was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Rovers missed the chance to go within a point of the League Two play-off places, with Barrow ending the year three points off the relegation zone.

Quigley was twice denied by Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies in an entertaining first half.

Bluebirds keeper Joel Dixon produced a superb save to tip Vaughan’s close-range effort over the bar.

But he was helpless as Vaughan headed home his 13th goal of the season off a post in the 23rd minute.

Quigley won the hosts a penalty when he was felled by Sid Nelson before converting his fourth goal in as many games in the 65th minute.

Biggins was given a second booking for an off-the-ball incident with Vaughan three minutes later.

Both keepers made good late reaction saves as Dixon denied Clarke and Davies kept out Lewis Hardcastle.