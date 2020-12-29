Northampton ease past Gillingham to climb out of League One relegation zone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Northampton moved out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Gillingham at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins, Danny Rose and Alan Sheehan were all on target as the Cobblers ended their four-game losing run with a crucial victory.

Cian Bolger and Hoskins were off target with early headers for the home side before Sheehan produced a brilliant block to deny Kyle Dempsey.

Northampton were ahead on the half-hour mark when Connor Ogilvie tripped Rose inside the penalty box and Hoskins stepped up to smash home from 12 yards.

The home side then had a second four minutes later as Rose turned in after Benny Ashley-Seal’s shot was saved, but Dempsey’s free-kick right on half-time left the game in the balance.

Northampton restored their two-goal lead just 90 seconds into the second half though as Ashley-Seal was fouled and Sheehan’s free-kick evaded everyone and dropped into the bottom corner.

Hoskins hit the post and Rose nearly had his second as Gillingham never looked like getting anything from the game.