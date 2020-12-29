Ben Davies laments lack of quality as Grimsby draw with Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caretaker manager Ben Davies admitted Grimsby lacked quality in the final third during their hard-fought goalless draw against mid-table Oldham.

Chances were few and far between on a bitterly cold evening at Blundell Park, with Owura Edwards going closest for the home side and Jordan Barnett for the Latics.

Luke Waterfall headed an early attempt onto the roof of the net while centre-back partner Mattie Pollock forced Ian Lawlor into a routine save.

At the other end, the lively Barnett took aim from distance but it was Grimsby who created the most inviting opportunity of the first half.

Edwards was the guilty party, slicing horribly wide after jinking his way past two defenders on his way into the penalty area.

Upon the restart, Oldham captain Carl Piergianni headed off target from a set-piece before Barnett tested Sam Russell late on with a left-footed strike.

Davies said: “When you are down the bottom and you’re struggling, you take whatever you can.

“We wanted to win the game but we were playing against an opposition who are doing really well away from home.

“They have got one of the best records away from home and they are a good team.

“We are disappointed not to win it. We lacked a little bit of quality in the final third but we have to take the point and move on.

“Like I say, we set out to win the game and, in the first half, I thought the three who were in behind Greeny [Matt Green], we could have got them into the game more.

“We could have worked a little bit harder to get on the ball. But we will take the point and move on to our next game. I thought both teams looked a little bit leggy.”

Oldham head coach Harry Kewell said: “We knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“It’s always awkward coming to a place like this, especially in the situation they are in, on a cold night like this and the pitch wasn’t great.

“We knew it was going to be difficult. It wasn’t a very nice game. We knew we had to play a different kind of style and wear them down.

“Overall, I thought we had the better chances. They looked dangerous on the set-pieces but that’s all they really had.

“We came out in the second half and were quite lively. We worked some good opportunities and had a couple of great opportunities.

“I’m disappointed really. We should have taken the three points but we have kept a clean sheet, which we haven’t done for quite some time, and we have got to take those positives.”