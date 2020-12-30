Tom Eastman doubtful as Colchester take on Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tom Eastman will be a doubt for Colchester’s League Two clash with Tranmere on Saturday.

The defender missed Tuesday’s goalless home draw with Cheltenham, having limped out of the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Southend with an ankle problem.

Omar Sowunmi and Tommy Smith paired up against Cheltenham and could reprise that combination this weekend.

Cohen Bramall and Callum Harriott could miss out again with both struggling due to knocks.

Tranmere may stick with two central strikers for the trip.

Keith Hill paired James Vaughan and Morgan Ferrier together up front in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Barrow.

The Tranmere boss was encouraged by the extra impetus afforded by a more direct approach, and could repeat the set-up at Colchester.

Midfielder Ollie Banks could come into contention to start, having stepped off the bench at Barrow.