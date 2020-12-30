Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton absent for Salford clash due to self-isolation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Ross Embleton will miss Leyton Orient’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Salford on Saturday as he completes his Covid-19 self-isolation period.

Embleton had to miss the clashes with Cambridge and Southend, having been in close contact with someone who had returned a positive coronavirus test.

Danny Senda will take charge again, with Orient keen to build on Tuesday’s 2-0 derby win over Southend.

Embleton has managed limited communication with the Orient bench during the matches he has missed.

James Wilson should start again for Salford as the former Manchester United star bids to put a string of injuries behind him once and for all.

Wilson hit the net as Salford saw off Walsall 2-0 on Boxing Day, but might have been hard pressed to start again at Mansfield on Wednesday.

That clash fell foul of the weather though, postponed until next month, handing Wilson the chance of another start this weekend.

Ian Henderson led the line against Walsall but Tom Elliott could come into contention for a start.