Erhun Oztumer and Zain Westbrooke set for Bristol Rovers return

Bristol Rovers pair Erhun Oztumer and Zain Westbrooke are in line to return for the visit of Blackpool.

The midfield duo missed the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at MK Dons – Rovers’ only game since December 12 – because of Covid-19 related reasons after testing positive in the club’s outbreak two weeks ago.

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) and striker James Daly (ankle) miss the Sky Bet League One fixture through injury.

But midfielder Josh Grant (hamstring) is in contention after missing the Dons’ defeat, and long-term absentees Mark Little (calf) and Alex Rodman (ear infection) were among the substitutes on Boxing Day.

Blackpool have extended goalkeeper Sam Walker’s emergency loan deal from Reading to allow him to play at the Memorial Stadium.

Walker made his debut in the 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Blackpool’s first defeat in six games.

The 29-year-old has signed for another seven days as captain Chris Maxwell is still self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Midfielder Matty Virtue (coronavirus) could miss out again as Seasiders’ boss Neil Critchley ponders recalls for Oliver Turton and Jerry Yates.