Nicky Maynard missing for Mansfield’s match against Port Vale

Mansfield will be without striker Nicky Maynard for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale.

Maynard, who has not featured since December 12, is expected to remain sidelined for at least another week due to a hamstring issue.

Stags boss Nigel Clough could name an unchanged side after watching his team pick up a first victory in five matches at Scunthorpe on Boxing Day.

Defender Joe Riley (knee) is the only long-term absentee.

Port Vale could recall veteran striker Tom Pope at Field Mill.

Pope was dropped to the bench for Tuesday’s goalless draw at Bradford.

Forwards Harry McKirdy and Theo Robinson are likely to be left out of Vale’s squad for the second successive match after being made available for transfer.

David Worrall (ankle), Cristian Montano (thigh), Mark Cullen (knee) and James Gibbons (hamstring) are ruled out but Manny Oyeleke has an outside chance of playing some part.