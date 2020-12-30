Teenage Norwich goalkeeper Daniel Barden could fill in for Michael McGovern

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich teenager Daniel Barden could make his full league debut in the home game against Barnsley.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper stepped off the bench in Tuesday night’s home draw with QPR after Michael McGovern sustained a muscle injury.

McGovern has started in Norwich’s last nine matches in place of first-choice stopper Tim Krul, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury.

German midfielder Marco Stiepermann (ear infection) could return to contention, while Przemyslaw Placheta, Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez, Bali Mumba and Adam Idah are still out.

Barnsley will assess defender Jordan Williams, but boss Valerien Ismael is likely to select from an unchanged squad.

Williams has been sidelined since November with knee and hamstring problems, while fellow defender Aapo Halme remains unavailable after missing the last four games due to a toe injury.

Jasper Moon made his first senior appearance off the bench in Tuesday night’s derby win at Rotherham and is hoping to feature again.

Ismael has no major new injury concerns as his in-form side bid for a sixth win in seven games.