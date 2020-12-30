Swindon will be without Rob Hunt for visit of Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon will be without Rob Hunt for the visit of Wigan in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Right-back Hunt was sent off late in Tuesday night’s 4-1 defeat to MK Dons so will be suspended for the match.

The postponement of the Boxing Day game at Portsmouth allowed players to regain fitness with Jonny Smith and Anthony Grant both starting on Tuesday and Jordan Lyden returning as a substitute.

But changes could be made after an abject display left assistant manager Tommy Wright questioning the futures of some players at the club.

Wigan come into the game off the back of a 4-3 win at Burton on Tuesday night.

Lee Evans remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Gavin Massey, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Harry McHugh all missed Tuesday’s win.

Massey and Solomon-Otabor are closer to a return than McHugh but Saturday’s game could still come too soon.

Striker Joe Garner, who last played for the club on November 21, has left after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.