Kenneth Zohore could return for Millwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

On-loan Millwall striker Kenneth Zohore could make his return from an ankle injury against Coventry.

The Lions have not played since a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on December 19 due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

Despite the extended break, the Sky Blues clash will still come too soon for Connor Mahoney, who is stepping up his fitness after a long-term quad injury which has kept him sidelined since the start of November.

Billy Mitchell will also remain on Gary Rowett’s long-term injury list.

Coventry boss Mark Robins will look to end his side’s four-match winless run.

City will check on Gervane Kastaneer after he missed the last two matches with a muscle problem.

Striker Tyler Walker is set to be sidelined once again after he sustained a calf strain against Sheffield Wednesday on December 19.

Defender Michael Rose (groin) and goalkeeper Marko Marosi (cheek) remain out.