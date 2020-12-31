Brentford to monitor Josh Dasilva ahead of Bristol City clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brentford will check on Josh Dasilva ahead of Bristol City’s visit to west London.

Dasilva limped off during the closing stages of the 2-1 win over Bournemouth, and Emiliano Marcondes is his most likely deputy should the in-form midfielder fail to recover in time.

Tarique Fosu hopes to start after coming off the bench to score the winner on Wednesday, a victory which extended the Bees’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 games.

Christian Norgaard (ankle), Mads Roerslev (foot) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are unlikely to be involved.

Bristol City’s injury list shows no sign of shortening with boss Dean Holden under increasing pressure to stop the Robins’ slide in the Sky Bet Championship.

Republic of Ireland winger Callum O’Dowda (hamstring) is the latest player to join a treatment room that includes Alfie Mawson, Andreas Weimann, Chris Brunt, Jay Dasilva, Jamie Paterson, Joe Williams, Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker and Steven Sessegnon.

Jack Hunt had to be substituted late on during Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Luton – City’s fourth defeat in five games – with a cut foot and will be assessed before the trip up the M4.

Fellow defender Zak Vyner is nursing a rib problem and Opi Edwards missed out on Tuesday with a calf injury.