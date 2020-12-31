Hull duo missing for Charlton clash due to coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hull will be without two unnamed players who tested positive for Covid-19 for their home game against Charlton.

The Tigers’ scheduled fixture against Lincoln on Tuesday was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests in the camp and although the duo are back in training after isolation, Saturday will come too soon.

Defender Alfie Jones and midfielder George Honeyman have both recovered from hamstring strains and are available.

Midfielder Callum Jones (hamstring) is the only player in Grant McCann’s squad who is absent through injury.

Charlton will be without suspended striker Chuks Aneke, who sits out a one-game ban after reaching five yellow cards.

Boss Lee Bowyer has no new injury concerns following his side’s 2-2 home draw against Plymouth on Boxing Day.

On-loan Norwich defender Akin Famewo (ankle) remains doubtful after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury.

Winger Alfie Doughty (hamstring) and Ryan Inniss (thigh) remain long-term absentees.