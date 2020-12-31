Victor Lindelof doubtful as Manchester United take on Aston Villa

Edinson Cavani is suspended for Manchester United’s New Year’s Day clash with Aston Villa.
The 33-year-old was handed a three-match ban by the Football Association on the eve of the fixture for using a racial term in a social media post.
Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to an ongoing back issue that saw him miss Tuesday’s last-gasp win against Wolves, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes to his starting line-up.
The United boss confirmed Alex Telles was replaced by Luke Shaw at half-time against Wolves due to tactical reasons. Marcos Rojo is dealing with a calf complaint and has yet to feature this season.
Tyrone Mings will return from suspension for Villa’s trip to Old Trafford.
The defender missed the 1-1 draw at Chelsea after being sent off against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.
Loanee Ross Barkley is back in contention after a hamstring injury having sat out the trip to parent club Chelsea while Wesley (knee) and Trezeguet (thigh) remain sidelined.
Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Mengi, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Williams, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van de Beek, Pogba, James, Pellistri, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Ighalo.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Cash, Guilbert, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Engels, Targett, Taylor, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Barkley, Ramsey, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Traore, Watkins.
