Huddersfield could be unchanged as Carlos Corberan confirms no new injuries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Huddersfield report no fresh injury concerns ahead of their home Sky Bet Championship match against Reading.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan confirmed all of the players came through Tuesday night’s home win over Blackburn unscathed, so he could name an unchanged starting XI.

Forward Danny Ward is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem and is set to return to squad training next week.

Defender Richard Stearman, striker Josh Koroma (both hamstring), forward Kieran Phillips (knee), defenders Tommy Elphick and Christopher Schindler (both knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic could bring Sone Aluko back into the side, with the forward having come off the bench for the midweek goalless draw at Swansea.

Left-back Omar Richards is another option after his return to the matchday squad from a hamstring problem.

The Royals are again likely to be without forwards Lucas Joao (soft tissue) and Yakou Meite (ribs/knee).

Club captain Liam Moore (fractured foot) continues his rehabilitation, along with defender Andy Yiadom (knee), midfielder Felipe Araruna (knee), forward George Puscas (hernia) and centre-back Lewis Gibson (quad).