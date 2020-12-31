Preston will check on Scott Sinclair ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Preston could have Scott Sinclair back in action when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Lilywhites’ top-scorer is being assessed after coming off injured during the 1-0 Boxing Day win at Derby and then missing Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Coventry.

Boss Alex Neil said on Thursday “it’s not a significant thing” and that he expected Sinclair to train on New Year’s Day.

Skipper Alan Browne is also being monitored having taken a knock in the Coventry game, while Ben Pearson, Louis Moult, Billy Bodin and Patrick Bauer remain sidelined.

Defender Scott McKenna has been edging nearer to making a comeback for Forest.

While McKenna, who has been recovering from an ankle injury, was not involved in the 1-1 draw at Stoke on Tuesday, he had trained ahead of it, with boss Chris Hughton saying he had a decision to make about the Scot.

Jack Colback and Luke Freeman are definitely out.

Forest enter the new year in 21st place in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone, while Preston – on a three-match winning streak – are 11th.