Sheffield Wednesday duo facing late tests ahead of Derby visit

Sheffield Wednesday will check on the fitness of Joost Van Aken and Adam Reach ahead of the visit of Derby.

Van Aken is nursing a groin problem and Reach has hamstring trouble, with both missing Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Julian Borner and Massimo Luongo continue their recoveries from injury.

Academy product Matt Penney could be involved again after making his first appearance since September in midweek as a late substitute.

Derby will once again be without Martyn Waghorn through suspension.

The striker is serving a three-match ban after he was sent off in the 1-0 defeat by Preston on Boxing Day.

Curtis Davies is out with an Achilles injury and Tom Lawrence has an ankle problem.

The Rams have won three and drawn four of their eight matches under interim boss Wayne Rooney.