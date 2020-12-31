Burton face Oxford in first game since the departure of manager Jake Buxton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton play their first match since the departure of boss Jake Buxton when they host Oxford on Saturday.

Buxton parted company with the Brewers, who are bottom of the League One table, on Tuesday following the 4-3 defeat to Wigan.

While the club said they would be looking for a new manager in their statement announcing Buxton was leaving, there was no mention of who would be in charge of the first team in the meantime.

Burton appeared to come through Tuesday’s match without picking up any new injuries.

Oxford will be without Liam Kelly but have Alex Gorrin available once more.

Kelly must serve a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards this term.

Fellow midfielder Gorrin sat out the 3-2 win at Plymouth on Tuesday for the same reason.

It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for John Mousinho, missing for the last two games, or Cameron Brannagan, who has not featured since October.