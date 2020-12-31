Kilmarnock sign former Stevenage central midfielder Diaguely Dabo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of 28-year-old central midfielder Diaguely Dabo.

The former Stevenage player is a free agent and will be in contention for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter with St Mirren.

The Frenchman spent most of his career in his homeland before playing nine games for Stevenage early this year before the pandemic stopped football.

Manager Alex Dyer told the Kilmarnock website: “I was aware of Diaguely and after doing due diligence, I invited him up for one week’s training where he has impressed and integrated well with the squad.

“He’s good on the ball and will provide athleticism with his ability to get around the pitch and I felt we needed another body in that area as we were running low.

“While he’s primarily a central midfield player, he can also fill in at centre-back if required.”

Dabo added: “I want to thank the coach and the entire club for trusting in me and making me feel so welcome. I will do everything I can to be a success here and impress the supporters.”