Jack Ross pleased Hibs have the chance to quickly make up for Ross County defeat

Jack Ross is glad his Hibernian players have the chance to quickly make amends following their surprise defeat to Ross County.

The Staggies left Easter Road on Wednesday night with three valuable Scottish Premiership points following their 2-0 win.

It is the first time that the Leith side, who are in fourth place, have lost back-to-back league games this season.

Manager Ross wants his team to get back on track when in-form Livingston, who have won their last six matches in all competitions, visit on Saturday to bring in 2021.

The former Sunderland and St Mirren boss told Hibs’ YouTube channel: “We haven’t had many bumps this season but when we have had them we have responded well.

“The key thing now is how we react on Saturday to the disappointment.

“Most often when players have disappointments they want to get back to action as quickly as possible.

“This is a quick turnaround for us but I am pleased we have that because there is a group of players there that have been very good for me.

“They are honest about their work and they know that they weren’t good enough as a group (on Wednesday).

“But I have an enormous amount of faith in them and I believe they will respond at the weekend and get back to those levels they have been at in the main this season.”