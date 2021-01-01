Watford sign Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on long-term deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Watford have completed the signing of Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old has moved to Vicarage Road on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Zinckernagel scored 19 goals in his side’s domestic title win last year and has also featured for the club in the Europa League.

Zinckernagel will be available for selection for the club’s FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United next weekend.