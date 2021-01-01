Friday, January 1st 2021 Show Links
Watford sign Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on long-term deal

by Press Association
January 1, 2021, 10:15 am
Watford boss Xisco Munoz has snapped up Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Watford have completed the signing of Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old has moved to Vicarage Road on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Zinckernagel scored 19 goals in his side’s domestic title win last year and has also featured for the club in the Europa League.

Zinckernagel will be available for selection for the club’s FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United next weekend.

