Injured duo Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack miss out for Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident he has the midfield reserves to handle Celtic in Saturday’s Old Firm derby despite missing both Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack.

The Ibrox boss confirmed Arfield (ankle) is set to miss at least the next three matches, while Jack (knee) is still not ready to return, meaning Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo are set to start against the Hoops, with Bongani Zungu available to provide fresh legs off the bench.

Gerrard’s only other absentee is long-term knee casualty Nikola Katic.

Christopher Jullien is a major doubt for Neil Lennon’s Celtic as they prepare for the second derby clash of the campaign.

The French defender had to be taken off on a stretcher after a painful collision with the post during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Dundee United at Parkhead.

Winger James Forrest remains out following ankle surgery.