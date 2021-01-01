Barrow’s game with Exeter called off due to frozen pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Barrow’s home Sky Bet League Two game against Exeter has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Holker Street.

Michael Jolley’s Bluebirds are unable to host the play-off chasing Grecians as freezing temperatures have rendered the playing surface unusable, with further concerns over the viability of Exeter’s approximately 320-mile journey to Cumbria effectively ending any hopes of the match taking place on Saturday.

Barrow said on their official website that a local referee had conducted a pitch inspection at 1pm on Friday before the decision was reached.

A statement read: “Given the national guidelines around coronavirus, it was not felt wise for Exeter to travel north with such a low probability of the game being able to go ahead. No new date has yet been arranged but we will bring you that news as soon as it is confirmed.”