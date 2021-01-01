Accrington’s clash with Portsmouth postponed due to a frozen pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Accrington’s League One clash with Portsmouth on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Stanley announced the game had been called off following an inspection on Friday, with local weather conditions not expected to improve.

It is another blow for Stanley whose Christmas programme was wiped out when opponents Doncaster and Sunderland withdrew from their respective matches due to coronavirus-related issues.

It means Stanley have not played since their goalless draw against Blackpool on December 19, and adds to the prospect of a fixture pile-up towards the end of the campaign.

Speaking prior to the Pompey cancellation, Stanley boss John Coleman told his club’s official website: “I think it was worked out that it was one every four days we have to play to get the fixtures in in time and that doesn’t account for any weather-related postponements.”