Ross County welcome back Ross Draper and Josh Reid for St Johnstone match

Ross Draper and Josh Reid return from suspension for Ross County’s Scottish Premiership contest with St Johnstone.
Striker Ross Stewart (hamstring) remains a doubt but Connor Randall returned from a back injury in the latter stages of Wednesday’s victory over Hibernian.
Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring) have missed recent games.
St Johnstone welcome striker Callum Hendry back from a one-match suspension.
Saints are awaiting scan results on the knee injury that will rule out left-back Scott Tanser.
An unnamed Saints player is missing after testing positive for Covid-19.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe