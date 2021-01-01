Chelsea could welcome Hakim Ziyech back against Manchester City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hakim Ziyech could make his comeback from a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Morocco forward Ziyech has been out since December 5 but has returned to training and could start at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Reece James is sidelined because of a minor hamstring problem.

City will be without the five first-team players who have tested positive for coronavirus since Christmas Day.

Of the five now in isolation, so far only right-back Kyle Walker and striker Gabriel Jesus have been named.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suffered a foot injury against Newcastle on Boxing Day but that is not thought to be serious.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Doyle, Palmer, Bernabe, Delap.