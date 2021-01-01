Ralph Hasenhuttl set to return from self-isolation as Southampton face Liverpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southampton are set to have boss Ralph Hasenhuttl back in the dugout for Monday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at St Mary’s.

The Saints on Thursday announced that Hasenhuttl had been cleared to end his period of self-isolation, which followed his wife receiving a positive result to a Covid-19 test and meant he was not in attendance for the 0-0 draw with West Ham on Tuesday.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond both sat that game out due to injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to freshen things up after a performance lacking sharpness at Newcastle.

Thiago Alcantara made his long-awaited comeback in the 0-0 draw after more than two months out with a knee injury and could be in line for only his second start of the season with Georginio Wijnaldum set to return to the line-up after being rested.

Fellow midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri also returned in that game and could get a longer run out, while centre-back Nat Phillips looks set to keep his place with Joel Matip out for three weeks with a groin problem.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Stephens, Valery, Salisu, Vokins, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Armstrong, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Long, Ings, Adams, Obafemi, N’Lundulu.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Origi.