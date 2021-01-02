Celtic suffer Christopher Jullien injury blow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Christopher Jullien will be out for up to four months with a knee injury, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed.

The 26-year-old French defender crashed into a post while making a clearance during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Dundee United at Parkhead and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Ahead of the Old Firm game against Rangers at Ibrox, Lennon told Sky Sports: “He is a very important player for us.

“But it is a bad injury, we are to lose him for a period of time, maybe three or four months.

“On the eve of this game it is a hammer blow for us really.”