Colchester-Tranmere clash called off due to coronavirus

by Press Association
January 2, 2021, 2:11 pm
Colchester’s game with Tranmere has been postponed (Adam Davy/PA)

Colchester’s home game with Tranmere was called off barely an hour before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to “Covid-19 issues in both squads”.

The hosts announced the postponement in a brief statement on their website.

It read: “The game between Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers has been postponed.

“The postponement has been necessary due to COVID-19 issues in both squads and a date for the rearranged game will be announced in due course.”

