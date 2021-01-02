Colchester-Tranmere clash called off due to coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Colchester’s home game with Tranmere was called off barely an hour before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to “Covid-19 issues in both squads”.

The hosts announced the postponement in a brief statement on their website.

It read: “The game between Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers has been postponed.

“The postponement has been necessary due to COVID-19 issues in both squads and a date for the rearranged game will be announced in due course.”