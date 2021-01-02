Colchester-Tranmere clash called off due to coronavirus

Colchester’s home game with Tranmere was called off barely an hour before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to “Covid-19 issues in both squads”.
The hosts announced the postponement in a brief statement on their website.
It read: “The game between Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers has been postponed.
“The postponement has been necessary due to COVID-19 issues in both squads and a date for the rearranged game will be announced in due course.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe