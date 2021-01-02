Dagenham & Redbridge see Dover fixture called off over Covid-19 investigation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The National League fixture between Dagenham & Redbridge and Dover has been postponed over Covid-19 fears.

The match had been scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon but the Daggers confirmed it has now been called off.

“The Club can confirm that our match against Dover Athletic that was scheduled to take place on 2nd January 2021 has been postponed,” a statement on Dagenham’s website read.

“This is due to a COVID-19 investigation.

“Details on the re-arrangement of this match will be released in due course.”