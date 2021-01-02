Monday, January 4th 2021 Show Links
Hartlepool-Halifax clash postponed

by Press Association
January 2, 2021, 3:37 pm
Hartlepool’s game with Halifax at Victoria Park has been called off (Dave Thompson/PA).

Saturday’s National League match between Hartlepool and Halifax has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Pools said in a statement the match had been called off as the pitch at their Victoria Park ground “was deemed frozen and unplayable” following a morning pitch inspection.

“An announcement of a rearranged fixture will follow in the next few weeks,” the club said.

