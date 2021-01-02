Chesterfield see off Solihull Moors to extend their unbeaten streak to six games

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chesterfield extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games after Tom Whelan scored the only goal of their 1-0 Vanarama National League victory over Solihull Moors.

After a dominant start and a handful of early chances, Whelan broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute to earn the lead for the Spireites.

Following two blocked attempts from Dutch striker Akwasi Asante, the ball eventually fell to Whelan who fired a shot into the bottom corner.

After the break, Tom Denton almost secured a second goal when connecting with a George Carline ball but his header was met with a neat save from the Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Carline was sent off for a second bookable offence with nine minutes remaining to set up a nervy finale but Chesterfield held on for their third successive league win.