Gustavo Hamer on target as Coventry win at 10-man Millwall

Coventry earned their first win since mid-December with a 2-1 victory away at Millwall.

There was an air of fortune about both of the visitors’ goals as Jake Cooper put the ball in his own net before Gustavo Hamer powered home from 20 yards after his own free-kick bounced back to him.

Jed Wallace’s 75th-minute penalty gave Millwall hope but defeat now leaves them with just two wins in 14 games.

The away side started the game brightest with Matt Godden having the first chance in front of goal after six minutes only to glance Fankaty Dabo’s cross wide.

Godden’s game did not last much longer as he was forced off through injury after 15 minutes and replaced by Maxime Biamou.

Coventry continued to dominate and took the lead after 20 minutes when Dabo won the ball back in the Millwall half and curled beautifully into the path of Jordan Shipley. The 23-year-old took a touch to set himself before powering the ball against the post, sending it ricocheting back onto the shins of Cooper and into the back of the net.

Five minutes later the Sky Blues had their second when Hamer lashed a 20-yard free-kick low into the wall – the ball bouncing straight back to the Brazilian to hit first-time into the bottom corner.

Coventry continued to dominate and almost added a third, first through Hamer and then Ben Sheaf, but both efforts were well saved by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett introduced Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott and Scott Malone at half-time but the visitors continued to apply pressure, with Shipley rattling the post from 25 yards almost immediately after the restart.

The Lions finally created a chance of their own after 55 minutes but striker Tom Bradshaw opted for power over placement and failed to work Ben Wilson.

They then went one better and put the ball in the back of the net after Wallace converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Parrott.

Callum O’Hare had the chance to put the game beyond doubt with less than five minutes on the clock when he went through one-on-one with Bialkowski but the Polish stopper was out quickly to make the save.

And things went from bad to worse for Millwall when defender Murray Wallace was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.