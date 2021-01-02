Charlie Carter at the double as Stevenage triumph against Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlie Carter scored twice as Stevenage made it back-to-back wins by coming from behind to defeat Scunthorpe 3-1 and haul themselves out of the League Two relegation zone.

Struggling Borough will be hoping this will be a sign of things to come in 2021, having only won two of their last 21 games, in all competitions, to end the previous year.

Scunthorpe led after just five minutes when Abo Eisa’s cross was met by Dev Green and Stevenage keeper Jamie Cumming could not prevent his effort from crossing the line.

The hosts responded excellently, however, and levelled after 11 minutes as a well-worked move ended with Ben Coker’s cross being nodded in by Carter from close range.

And the turnaround was completed before a quarter of the game had been played when Carter picked up a loose ball before curling in a superb effort from the edge of the area.

After that frenetic opening, Stevenage held Scunthorpe at bay before finally sealing the points in stoppage time, as substitute Aramide Oteh found the top corner after a solo run.