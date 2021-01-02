Danny Johnson on target again as Leyton Orient see off Salford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Danny Johnson’s 17th goal of the season earned Leyton Orient a 1-0 home win over Salford.

An incredible miss by Brandon Thomas-Asante prevented the visitors from taking the lead after 15 minutes. Running on to a fine delivery from James Wilson, the forward volleyed the ball over the bar from four yards.

Instead Orient went ahead in the 31rd minute when Craig Clay threaded the ball through to Johnson, who beat goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky with a left-footed shot from 18 yards which found the bottom right-hand corner.

Conor Wilkinson also went close of the hosts as his left-footed attempt narrowly missed the target.

Johnson should have doubled his tally early in the second period but missed the target with only the keeper to beat. James Brophy then delivered a cross into the danger area but Wilkinson sent a weak header straight at Hladky.

Solid Orient defending kept Salford at bay.

Wilson’s goalbound effort was blocked by Dan Happe on the line, while Ian Henderson was denied by keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.