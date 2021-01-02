In-form Luke Jephcott strikes again as Plymouth edge Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Plymouth forward Luke Jephcott took his goal tally to 14 for the season in all competitions as Argyle claimed a narrow 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Gillingham.

Argyle started on the front foot with central defender Will Aimson diving to send his sixth-minute header just past the post.

Plymouth playmaker Danny Mayor beat Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham in the 15th minute but his deft chip skimmed just over.

Wales Under-21 international striker Jephcott swept home from 15 yards after 33 minutes as he met Conor Grant’s cross with a sweet first-time strike.

Jephcott – who has now scored five goals in five games – has now notched 12 in the league.

Gillingham’s Jordan Graham came closest to levelling with a cross that curled on to the crossbar from the right side of the penalty area in the 70th minute.

Tom O’Connor’s goal-bound stoppage-time free-kick was headed over the crossbar at the far post by substitute Matty Willock.

Connor Ogilvie also headed over from an O’Connor free-kick as Gillingham applied second-half pressure.

But it was left to Jephcott’s fabulous first-time finish to separate the sides.