In-form Luke Jephcott strikes again as Plymouth edge Gillingham

Plymouth forward Luke Jephcott took his goal tally to 14 for the season in all competitions as Argyle claimed a narrow 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Gillingham.
Argyle started on the front foot with central defender Will Aimson diving to send his sixth-minute header just past the post.
Plymouth playmaker Danny Mayor beat Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham in the 15th minute but his deft chip skimmed just over.
Wales Under-21 international striker Jephcott swept home from 15 yards after 33 minutes as he met Conor Grant’s cross with a sweet first-time strike.
Jephcott – who has now scored five goals in five games – has now notched 12 in the league.
Gillingham’s Jordan Graham came closest to levelling with a cross that curled on to the crossbar from the right side of the penalty area in the 70th minute.
Tom O’Connor’s goal-bound stoppage-time free-kick was headed over the crossbar at the far post by substitute Matty Willock.
Connor Ogilvie also headed over from an O’Connor free-kick as Gillingham applied second-half pressure.
But it was left to Jephcott’s fabulous first-time finish to separate the sides.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe