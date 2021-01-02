Jordan Bowery hat-trick earns Mansfield long-awaited home win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordan Bowery’s hat-trick ensured Mansfield ended their appalling home run in style as they thumped 10-man Port Vale 4-0.

The Stags had equalled their worst ever home start to a league season after going 10 games without victory, and had won just twice at home in total in 2020, but they made an explosive start to the new year.

Skipper Ollie Clarke scored his first goal for the club in the first minute to set them on their way to a first home league win since February 15.

Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown superbly tipped Harry Charsley’s low shot on to a post, but Clarke was there to net the follow-up, despite Brown’s best attempts to stop the ball crossing the line.

At the other end Malvind Benning had to block an Alex Hurst shot on the line.

But Mansfield dominated and doubled their lead after 32 minutes when George Maris’ cross broke for Bowery off a defender and he smashed home from eight yards.

Vale’s afternoon got worse when Leon Legge was sent off two minutes after the break for a second yellow card offence.

Bowery made it 3-0 from the spot after 77 minutes, sending Brown the wrong way after Scott Burgess had tripped Charsley, and completed his treble three minutes later, slotting in off the far post from Clarke’s pass.

Nathan Smith conceded another penalty, bringing down substitute Tyrese Sinclair after 87 minutes, but Sinclair fired wide.