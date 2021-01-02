Sunderland mark return to action with goalless stalemate at Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland marked their return to action with a drab goalless Sky Bet League One draw at struggling Northampton.

The Black Cats were playing their first match in over two weeks due to an outbreak of coronavirus but were well off their best in a game of few chances.

Nicky Adams flashed a long-range effort wide of the far post early on before Charlie Wyke was also off target when left unmarked from Grant Leadbitter’s free-kick.

Max Power stung the palms of Jonathan Mitchell midway through the half but – despite dominating possession – Sunderland created very little in a dour opening 45 minutes.

Ryan Watson dragged an effort wide in the early moments of the second half and Wyke scooped the best chance of the game over the crossbar following a goalmouth scramble at a corner.

Sam Hoskins and Jack Sowerby had late half-chances for the Cobblers but neither were able to find the net and both sides had to be content with a point.