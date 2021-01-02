Alex Revell hopes Stevenage can build on win over Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Alex Revell saw his Stevenage side get their 2021 off to a perfect start with a vital 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe.

Borough won just four league games in the whole of 2020, with only Macclesfield’s financial meltdown reprieving them from relegation to the National League last season.

The current campaign has also turned into a struggle, but the Broadhall Way outfit were able to back up their midweek win over Cambridge by coming from behind against the Iron to lift themselves out of the League Two relegation zone.

Revell said: “We’ve had a good week. We knew that after Carlisle we had to regroup and I think we’ve put in some really good work and we’ve put together three really positive performances.

“I think what the players have done is that they’ve shown what a good group they are and what belief does when you continue to believe in them and show that faith in them.

“They showed real character after going 1-0 down and I think it shows real togetherness, which we’ve always spoken about, and a belief in what they’re doing.

“We came into the game with a real plan of how we wanted to play and I felt at times we showed that and at other times we couldn’t get our first pass away.

“Ultimately, we’ve played better and lost, but the desire we showed was a key factor in how we came back to win the game.”

Scunthorpe went ahead after just five minutes when Abo Eisa’s excellent cross was met by Dev Green, whose effort Stevenage goalkeeper Jamie Cumming could not prevent from crossing the line.

But the hosts quickly turned the game around, as Charlie Carter headed in Ben Coker’s cross to equalise before the same player bent in a superb shot to double his tally in the 22nd minute.

Having stubbornly held on, Stevenage finally made the result safe in stoppage time when Aramide Oteh found the top corner after cutting inside from the left.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox was unhappy his side surrendered the lead.

He said: “I’m really disappointed, after taking the lead.

“In the first half, we let in two really poor goals, from a defensive point of view.

“In the second half, we were the better side in chasing the game, we had two or three really good chances – one off the line.

“We had a couple of set plays in there where a centre-half has got to go and take everybody with them and score a goal and then we get punished yet again through poor defending.

“They started getting on top of us and we just sat off them and we paid a high price.”