Assistant Danny Senda pays tribute to isolating Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton

Assistant head coach Danny Senda paid tribute to absent boss Ross Embleton after Leyton Orient claimed their second home win in five days with a 1-0 victory over Salford.

Embleton is still isolating after a member of his family came into a contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, so Senda oversaw the win that made it four victories from their last five League Two games.

Danny Johnson’s 17th goal of the season settled the contest.

“It was a complete team performance and rounds off what has been a very good week,” said Senda.

“I am pleased for the players and all the coaching staff, but more than anyone I am pleased for the manager because this has been an incredibly challenging time for him.

“He has had to put all his trust in us staff and the players to be able to deliver his messages and I think we all need to appreciate the professionalism from the players who have shown how to back their manager and we are looking forward to having him back next week and it’s good to welcome him back with consecutive wins.

“There was a limited amount of tactical of detail but it was more a case of how we can compete and fight for each other and I think we showed that today against a good team that area up in the top half of the division.”

Salford boss Richie Wellens was frustrated to see his side’s five-match unbeaten league run come to an end, especially after Brandon Thomas-Asante fired a golden early chance over the bar from close range.

“All in all, it’s a disappointing result,” he said.

“I thought the first 20 minutes we were very good and should have been a couple of goals up. The one from Brandon Thomas-Asante is harder to miss than score when he lifted it over the bar from two yards out and I think we had a spell when they dropped off too deep.

“It was a bad goal to give away and we have been preaching to them every single day, don’t drop too deep and in particular around the box and we got punished.

“We still need more quality in and around that final third, but, to be fair to their lad, it was a great finish where he finished it well on the turn.

“It’s disappointing because our players had work ethic and energy which was outstanding, but that’s just where we are. We need to add a bit more quality in our starting XI.”