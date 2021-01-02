Paul Tisdale hails Sam Nicholson after Bristol Rovers beat Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul Tisdale sang the praises of Sam Nicholson after the midfielder’s sublime first-half volley secured Bristol Rovers a 2-1 win over Blackpool in an entertaining clash.

Gary Madine had fired Blackpool into a ninth-minute lead and the visitors were looking the better side when Brandon Hanlan curled in a 34th-minute equaliser.

Two minutes later Nicholson connected with the sweetest of left-footed strikes to send the ball arrowing past Sam Walker from 15 yards and Rovers held onto the lead to climb out of the League One relegation zone.

Blackpool created enough chances to win three games, but failed to take them and Rovers could even afford a missed penalty in the 47th minute when Hanlan’s effort was saved by Walker following a handball by Grant Ward.

Manager Tisdale said: “It is one thing to have the ability to produce the sort of strike that won the game, but even more important to think quickly enough to take the shot on.

“Sam’s thinking is half a second ahead of most players at this level, which makes him special.

“It is rare for a player to take on that type of shot and keep it below the crossbar. It was a great strike to settle a really good game.

“Blackpool will feel unlucky not to have taken something. But I was really pleased with the way we defended our box.

“Defenders should like defending, coming off with mud, a bit of blood on them through putting bodies on the line.

“My lads did that today and, helped by some good Jordi Van Stappershoef saves, particularly at his near post, it got us the result we wanted.

“It was a game I really enjoyed watching and it’s even nicer to have all three points.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was not interested in hard luck stories.

“We were the better side, but games are won and lost in the penalty boxes,” he said.

“We failed to show enough quality in front of goal and it has cost us. It is so frustrating because it is not the first time it has happened.

“Our approach play down both sides of the pitch was excellent, but we either got the delivery into the box wrong or failed to score when some great chances presented themselves.

“I don’t want to hear us continually being called unlucky. If we want to get to where we want to be, players have to deliver in key moments where it matters most.

“That is what makes the top players what they are. It was a similar story in our last game and we have to start capitalising more on our good play.

“We tried changing personnel in the second half and did all we could to get an equaliser, but it made no difference.”