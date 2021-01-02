Soucek’s potato salad and Messi rejects Spartak – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 2.

Football

At least they tried!

Harry Kane celebrated a successful week.

Starting the new year the right way. A win, a goal and a son. What a week. 💙 pic.twitter.com/dNycQYq7bB — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 2, 2021

Good start to the new year for Paul Pogba and Manchester United.

𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟙 𝕍𝕀𝔹𝔼𝕊 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/tPM1vi0cvJ — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 2, 2021 Welcome 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ Hungry for more pic.twitter.com/7JDRAanbA9 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 1, 2021

But Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz was furious after his foul on Pogba gave a penalty to United, tweeting: “I always root for fairer football, with fewer mistakes, but then I stop and see these types of throws. If we have the VAR to help, LET’s start using CORRECTLY.”

Eu vejo esse vídeo eu não consigo acreditar que isso foi pênalti, eu sempre torço pelo futebol mais justo, com menos erros, mas, aí eu paro e vejo esses tipos de lances. Se temos o VAR pra ajudar, VAMOS começar a usar CORRETAMENTE, esses erros podem definir o futuro dos clubes! pic.twitter.com/YWvWkT0Cwu — Douglas Luiz (@dg_douglasluiz) January 1, 2021

Tomas Soucek just keeps scoring for West Ham.

Starting the new year as we mean to go on. I wish this goal and this win to all our supporters and especially to @cuf_5 daughter. Happy new year everyone 🥳 Thanks my team and everyone from the club for constant help ✊️💪🏽 #coyi pic.twitter.com/EHPZOcjfz4 — Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) January 1, 2021

The Hammers made fun of Soucek’s potato salad obsession.

Three points ✅Another goal ✅Potato salad ✅ All in a day’s work for @tomassoucek28 pic.twitter.com/gBBzdeBqRc — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 2, 2021

What a hit from Ian Holloway!

.@IanOllie7 JUST HIT A TOP-BIN! 🤩🗑️ This is the BEST thing to happen all year! 😆👏 What. A. Bloke. pic.twitter.com/DhxREdJQqQ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 2, 2021

Today marked the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster.

We Remember. pic.twitter.com/dpCv7GVqlm — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 2, 2021 💙 #AlwaysRemembered pic.twitter.com/Dyef38Ky8f — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 2, 2021

Fresh!

Dressed to feel fresh… even at home 😜 pic.twitter.com/HIq3be7776 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 2, 2021

A late night for Russell Crowe!

Who’s up for Leeds v Spurs ?#ALAW@Lord_Sugar in the house #MOT — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 2, 2021 pic.twitter.com/l2TUkPcZ2F — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 2, 2021

Phil Neville put the miles in.

The Forest Green admin took it in their stride before bad fog caused their match with Oldham to be abandoned.

⏱️ 48' Looks like there was a foul on the far side – and the referee is talking to someone. No idea who or what though. We can't see. 1-1 | #WeAreFGR 💚 — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) January 2, 2021

Salford were not happy with the league!

Hi @SkyBetLeagueTwo 👋 Please stop jinxing us. Kind regards,SCFC https://t.co/vop6Sehg0N — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) January 2, 2021

Cricket

Dale Steyn dropped out of the Indian Premier League – but is not retiring.

Cricket tweet 🏏 Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired. 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

Happy birthday Ollie Pope.

Happy birthday @OPope32! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sDqGrgv3k8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 2, 2021 The birthday boy at his best 😍 pic.twitter.com/9BEjiPiCFQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 2, 2021

What a catch in the crowd!

An early contender for catch of the year 😂pic.twitter.com/ILD8Fj3yhO — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021

Chris Woakes found some positives while reflecting on 2020.

Darts

Dave Chisnall had a snap with the world number one, who he thrashed 5-0 to reach the semi-finals of the World Championship.

Words can't express how happy I am to beat this man. Absolute gentleman to have this picture taken after the game. Onwards to the semi final tomorrow. Thanks for all the support. pic.twitter.com/a82ZuZYpDO — Dave Chisnall (@ChizzyChisnall) January 1, 2021

And Michael van Gerwen praised his incredible display.

Well played tonight @ChizzyChisnall . You were outstanding and good luck tomorrow https://t.co/ShlD5USiLa — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2021 Absolutely devastated right now, I didn’t show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there. Full credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament. Thank you for the support 💚 pic.twitter.com/bWfdjyGP6d — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2021

A young Rob Cross!