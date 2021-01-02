Ian Evatt still hoping Bolton can mount promotion charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ian Evatt insists Bolton are still in the Sky Bet League Two promotion hunt despite losing 1-0 at home to Crawley.

The Red Devils’ winner was a finely-worked team goal with captain George Francomb finishing off with a crisp right-footed shot after 61 minutes.

That prompted Wanderers to play their best football of the game, creating and wasting a succession of fine chances.

Crawley were also indebted to 37-year-old keeper Glenn Morris, whose fine array of saves was topped off with a close-range block from Nathan Delfouneso.

Bolton’s top scorer Eoin Doyle also hit the post with one of the home side’s 24 goal attempts.

Crawley’s latest away day success lifted the Sussex side up to sixth while Wanderers are only six points from the drop zone.

It ensured a frustrating afternoon for boss Evatt, but he said: “We had enough chances to win six or seven games.

“If we had scored six or seven, it wouldn’t have flattered us. They weren’t half-chances either, they were clear-cut opportunities.

“It was one of those days when, no matter what we would have done, we wouldn’t have scored.

“The disappointing thing is it’s taken them to score for us to play like that.

“In the last 25 minutes, we were outstanding. It was like a knife through butter at times.

“The league is so tight, condensed with everyone beating each other, we still have a huge opportunity.

“Normally, when you have 21 games and have lost nine, you would be out of it.

“We are by no means out of it. That’s how crazy the league is. As sorry as we feel for ourselves there is so much still to play for.

“There are 25 games left and we are massively in the hunt.”

Next up for Crawley are Premier League side Leeds in the FA Cup.

“I am looking forward to it 150 million percent,” said boss John Yems. “Careers are made for players in games like this.”

Of the Bolton game, he said: “We rode our luck at times. But we worked hard and did all the right things.

“If we have a few more 1-0s I will be happy.”

Crawley added Bolton to a list of recent away scalps which also includes Leyton Orient and Forest Green.

“If you go into any of these games with any fear you are not going to get anything,” he said. “It is called a winning mentality.

“That reflects onto the lads. If we are not convinced we are going to win games, what are we in it for? You are cheating the fans, you are cheating everyone.

“We are confident of taking points off everyone – you have got to be.

“Bolton are still a big club. You can see some of the players they have got here.

“But you look at our squad and would I swap any of them? No, not really.”