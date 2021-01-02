Harry Kane and Son Heung-min fire Tottenham to victory over Leeds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min equalled the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a season as they fired Tottenham into third with a 3-0 win over Leeds.

Kane, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot, teed up the South Korean’s 100th goal for the club as the pair combined for a 13th time this term, matching the tally set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton at Blackburn in 1994-95.

They have been the story of the season for Spurs and are just four short of equalling the total record of 36 set by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard while at Chelsea.

Starting the new year the right way. A win, a goal and a son. What a week. 💙 pic.twitter.com/dNycQYq7bB — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 2, 2021

Their unison here was timely as their contribution ended a four-game winless run, with Toby Alderweireld adding a third shortly after the break. Matt Doherty was sent off at the death for two yellow cards.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a brace as Arsenal ran riot with a 4-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Kieran Tierny put the visitors up midway through the opening half with a fine solo effort before Bukayo Saka combined with Emile Smith Rowe to double their advantage just five minutes later.

Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals in the second half as Arsenal secured a 4-0 win (Michael Regan/PA)

Lacazette then scored two goals in four second-half minutes as Mikel Arteta’s side secured their third win in as many matches to move up to 11th.

The Baggies, hammered 5-0 by Leeds earlier this week, remain 19th in the table, six points adrift of safety.

A wonder goal from Ebere Eze helped Crystal Palace return to winning ways and inflict more misery on Sheffield United with a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson’s side had not tasted success since thrashing West Brom at the start of December but Jeffrey Schlupp’s opener and Eze’s superb effort – combined with a professional display – helped them to triumph in their first match of the year.

Glory to God Every time, we build.Happy new year everyone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsG74Vab7R — Ebere (@EbereEze10) January 2, 2021

Blades boss Chris Wilder watched his team struggle to create chances in the capital, and their 15th Premier League defeat this season adds to their relegation worries.

Struggling Brighton battled back from two goals down to snatch a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

Captain Lewis Dunk nodded in Albion’s 70th-minute equaliser after Neal Maupay’s penalty early in the second half sparked a seemingly unlikely comeback.

Wolves had complete control of the contest at half-time thanks to Romain Saiss’ header, a Dan Burn own goal and Ruben Neves’ spot-kick following Aaron Connolly’s opener.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors crumbled after the restart and may be thankful not to leave the south coast empty-handed as the Seagulls also struck the crossbar through Adam Webster during a vastly-improved second-half showing.

Brighton, who remain without a top-flight home win this term, move three points clear of the bottom three, albeit having played two games more than 18th-placed Fulham, while Wolves remain 12th.