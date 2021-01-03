Birthday wishes for Schumacher and Bowyer – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 3.

Football

Hector Bellerin was in a winter wonderland after Arsenal’s win at West Brom.

Well, that was a cool game. pic.twitter.com/2gF4QmBs9s — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 3, 2021

James Rodriguez put in some work on the bike.

Mauricio Pochettino and his team – back in business.

Adam Webster hailed Brighton’s character in battling back to draw against Wolves on Saturday.

Great character and fight from everyone last night! Something to build on 💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/PuV8Cv5v4C — Adam Webster (@AdamWebster31) January 3, 2021

Ben Foster faced a dilemma after Swansea’s Jamal Lowe celebrated in front of his personal camera in the Watford goal.

That feeling when you are deciding whether to include the Jamal Lowe celebration in your next YouTube video 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6YZEKy620h — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) January 3, 2021

Kalvin Phillips vowed to battle back.

Not the way we wanted to start the year but we’ll always fight until the final whistle. Time to pick ourselves up and work even harder. #MOT 🤍 pic.twitter.com/00O6CMhfQf — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) January 3, 2021

Thumbs up from Aitor Karanka.

Thumbs-up to the players! 👍🏻 Working really hard in very challenging circumstances. ❄️ #KRO pic.twitter.com/BV9TQQSiGH — Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) January 3, 2021

Lee Bowyer turned 44.

🎂 Happy 44th birthday to the boss, Lee Bowyer! 🥳 #cafc pic.twitter.com/v6OKPmZRcm — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 3, 2021 Happy Birthday to former #BCFC man, Lee Bowyer! What a strike. Never gets old. 🔵👌 pic.twitter.com/nOVKQGFVuZ — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 3, 2021

Boxing

Luke Campbell was devastated following his defeat to Ryan Garcia.

Well I’m honestly heart broken, I really wanted to bring the win back for you all. I’m sorry for that. I hope you all enjoyed the fight. Have to take my hat off to @KingRyanG, well done and a massive future ahead for him. I wish him all the best. pic.twitter.com/hCVvillSm2 — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) January 3, 2021

Eddie Hearn urged fighters to stay ready after the British Boxing Board of Control suspended events in January.

Seen the statement from the BBBofC that January shows will be postponed in the UK. Boxing for us will now re-start early Feb. Hopefully that will be in the U.K. but we will proceed regardless, safely and by any means necessary. To the fighters out there..stay ready! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 3, 2021

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was settling back into home life.

Early mornings with the kids are starting again 😉😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/nr581PqcD6 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 3, 2021

Formula One

Birthday wishes for Michael Schumacher.

Tanti Auguri @Schumacher We’re all with you ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/E4UTGGiV9c — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 3, 2021 Happy Birthday Michael, thinking of you today 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3lmI6ax4HQ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 3, 2021 Happy Birthday Michael Schumacher. #keepfighting #legend — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2021 7 F1 world titles 91 F1 race wins 155 F1 podiums Champion Legend 52 years old today#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/f4qCiclQLI — Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2021

Cricket

Joe Root was excited about getting back out in the middle.

Happy to be in Sri Lanka and looking forward to playing cricket again! 🇱🇰 😷 @Vitality_UK pic.twitter.com/Wk2hNtn7YK — Joe Root (@root66) January 3, 2021

Alex Hales celebrated his 32nd birthday.

💥 @AlexHales1 turns 32 today so enjoy 32 of his best sixes in green!#ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/uJvWZ0WbHs — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 3, 2021 Thanks for the birthday love! 👴🏼 Had an awesome day, spent it shooting 96 from a handicap of 7 👍🏽⛳️ — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) January 3, 2021

KP was enjoying some family time.