Gerwyn Price overcomes late wobble to win PDC World Championship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson 7-3 on Sunday evening to become the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship.

The 35-year-old also becomes the new world number one after holding his nerve in a thrilling contest against two-time champion Anderson at Alexandra Palace.

Price stormed into a 5-1 lead in their best-of-13 final and, although he faltered with the title in sight, Anderson failed to capitalise.

𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗪𝗬𝗡 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 🏆 He becomes the World Number one and the first ever Welsh PDC World Champion, beating Gary Anderson 7-3 to win his first world title 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/QyOpJCrbAZ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2021

And after missing 11 match darts, Price took his 12th opportunity by hitting double five to clinch victory.