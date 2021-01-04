The sporting weekend in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leicester moved to within a point of leaders Liverpool and Manchester United with a 2-1 win at Newcastle as the Premier League title race remained wide open.

The Foxes kept the pressure on as goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans at St James’ Park secured victory, while Manchester City overcame an outbreak of coronavirus at the club to win 3-1 at Chelsea.

Arsenal continued their resurgence with a third straight win, 4-0 at West Brom, and Harry Kane and Son Heung-min equalled the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a season – 13 – in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Leeds.

Six English Football League fixtures were postponed due to freezing conditions and one other was abandoned, while a further seven fixtures were called off due to coronavirus.

Rangers took another huge step towards their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade by beating 10-man Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.

Gerwyn Price became the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship by beating Gary Anderson 7-3 in a nerve-jangling final at Alexandra Palace.

In the Gallagher Premiership, Exeter fell to their first defeat since October as Wasps avenged last season’s Premiership final heartache with a 34-5 victory over the champions.

And jockey Jamie Moore celebrated his 800th winner in Britain following the front-running success of Hudson De Grugy in the Unibet Extra Place Races Every Day Juvenile Hurdle at Sandown.