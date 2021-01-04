Arsenal academy graduate Josh Dasilva targets Tottenham cup scalp

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Josh Dasilva has an extra incentive to shoot down Tottenham with Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The 22-year-old midfielder came through the academy at Arsenal and knows all about the north London rivalry.

Dasilva’s goal against Newcastle fired the Championship Bees into their first domestic cup semi-final.

And the England Under-21 international feels Brentford have already proved they can mix it with the elite ahead of their trip to Spurs.

“It’s the first time in history the club has been in a semi-final so it’s great and to face team like Tottenham is good,” he said.

“We’ve played a few Premier League sides – Southampton, Fulham, West Brom and Newcastle – and done well in all the games.

“We missed out on promotion last season by two points, and we lost in the play-off final, so it shows we are not too far off it.

“Obviously when I was younger I played against Arsenal and there’s a friendly rivalry so I will enjoy playing them again. Playing Tottenham at their stadium will always be a good experience.

“We used to have little social media stuff going on between us. We were young, it was funny. It’s that rivalry, you know what it meant.

“When you watched the first team you knew what it meant to the fans. You have that pride and know that was the rivalry.”

Dasilva came through the Gunners’ youth system with players such as Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock, but he turned his back on the club to move to west London two-and-a-half years ago.

“Leaving Arsenal was the right decision for me,” he added. “I never look back and think if I’d done this or that.

“I’m happy for all those guys, they inspire me, I’m so happy and when they are playing I’m kicking the ball with them.

“We’ve been on similar journeys but I made my decision to do my own thing. I’m happy for the boys and that they are taking their opportunities.”