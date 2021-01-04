Nigel Clough could stick with the same XI when Mansfield face Salford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough could name an unchanged team against Salford.

Clough made one change ahead of his side’s 4-0 win over Port Vale at the weekend, following the victory at Scunthorpe, as the versatile James Perch replaced the injured Kellan Gordon in midfield.

Saturday’s comprehensive win was the Stags’ first home league victory of the season and Clough may stick with the same XI for Tuesday’s game.

Striker Nicky Maynard (hamstring) will be assessed while long-term absentee Joe Riley continues his rehabilitation from the serious knee injury he suffered in pre-season.

Ash Hunter returns to contention for Salford after serving a suspension.

The forward missed the defeat at Leyton Orient as he served a one-match ban for reaching five yellow cards this season.

Richie Towell and Darron Gibson (both leg) remain sidelined with injuries.

Salford are looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s defeat ended their five-game run without losing in League Two.